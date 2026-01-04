The Rock's Awkward Joke About A British PM Quickly Backfired

The Bloodline may run deep, but not that deep.

Former WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, which means there are always plenty of eyes on him and everything he has to say. Back in 2019, Johnson got himself into some minor hot water after what was, in his estimation, a harmless joke about former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was then just entering office.

Appearing on "Good Morning Britain" to promote "Hobbs & Shaw," Johnson poked fun at the fact that the two share a last name. "And [Boris Johnson]'s family, by the way," Johnson said. "You don't know that, but now all of Britain knows. ... He's my cousin. Again, it's like looking in the mirror, every time I see Boris."

Less than half an hour after GMB's post went live on social media, Johnson followed up with a response, clearly having received some backlash over his words. "Well according to the people, maybe we're not related after all," he wrote. "Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know. Tequila on me, Britain."

Though popular with some, Boris Johnson was an incredibly divisive figure in British politics, having previously served as the mayor of London. His tenure as Prime Minister lasted until 2022, at which point he re-joined the country's Parliament until the following year. No longer an official politician, Johnson still remains involved in the conversation as a pundit.

Meanwhile, the Fast & Furious spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw," which also starred Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and WWE's own Roman Reigns, went on to gross more than $760 million worldwide. Evidently, Dwayne Johnson's gaffe didn't do too much damage.