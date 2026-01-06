Tony Khan Takes Pride In Unusual AEW Pairings

If there's one thing that AEW President Tony Khan can claim to have done better than any creative mind in wrestling over the past few years, its putting together random tag teams who have a lot of chemistry. Of the 14 teams who have won the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, nearly half of them have been pairings who started out as singles stars and were put together by Khan before achieving a lot of success. The majority of the teams in the tournament to determine the first AEW Women's Tag Team Champions were also teams that were two singles stars put together, and during an interview with "Q101," Khan revealed how much pride he takes in making unusual pairings feel so natural.

"I take a lot of pride in knowing that there might be chemistry with people that hadn't necessarily been together," Khan said. "Sting and Darby Allin is probably my very favorite example...there have been so many great pairings and I'm really proud to be able to be a matchmaker of wrestling matches against each other, but also a matchmaker making new pairings. Luther with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, Mariah May with 'Timeless' Toni Storm, I think those were good calls for what they became. Some ideas I had and I enjoy putting pairings of people together, and sometimes they stay together and it's friends for life like Sting and Darby Allin, and sometimes it can go the other way. Kenny [Omega] and Hangman [Page], they've done a lot of stuff together before. I said I really wanted to do the Kenny and Hangman [story] and that worked out incredibly well."

Khan also cited JetSpeed as another one of his favorite unusual pairings alongside the likes of Sting and Darby Allin as well as Brodido, and he's glad that people enjoy these pairings as much as he enjoys putting them together.

Please credit "Q101" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.