JBL Thinks Wrestling In 2025 Is Safer Than In The Past

William Regal's message about in-ring safety has sparked heated online discourse, with fans and veterans alike chiming in on Regal's sentiments. It seems that WWE Hall of Famer JBL has joined the conversation with his appearance on "Video Gamer," where he lauded today's in-ring competition as "safer" than days past.

During his exclusive interview with "Video Gamer," JBL was asked about possible improvements to in-ring safety protocols. JBL suggested a change in mindset, especially among young talent, when it comes to the types of bumps they take. Young talent, JBL cautioned, should heed the words of the "old grumpy b******" advising them against performing a "stupid" and risky spot. JBL acknowledged Regal by name.

"You know about risks that you take," JBL said. "You learn more about what you can't do or shouldn't do in your first few years in wrestling, more than what you should do or can do."

JBL condemned the risky work of talent from the past, and specifically called out Steve Williams, most known as Dr. Death. JBL recalled how Dr. Death had a habit of throwing other in-ring talent down onto their heads during his time in Japan, and while Dr. Death never lived up to his moniker and killed someone, JBL said that the nonexistent mortality rate "doesn't excuse" the risky behavior. JBL gently dismissed the idea of banning certain moves, and instead highlighted the need for better communication between well-meaning veterans and ambitious up-and-comers.

When asked if wrestling has become safer, JBL fully agreed. However, JBL claimed it comes at the cost of authenticity. He criticized the current trend of gathering underneath a wrestler about to do a diving spot, and called the safety practice "pretty shoddy" for the lack of surprise.

"You expect it when you see stuff like that," JBL finished. "But that's a matter of whether the work's good or not, not whether it's safe."