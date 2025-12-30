AEW's Kenny Omega Thanks WWE's William Regal For Safety Concerns

Former AEW Men's World Champion Kenny Omega has weighed in with thoughts on a topic that was brought up on X (formerly known as Twitter) by former AEW star and current WWE Vice-President of Global Talent Development, William Regal.

Regal took to his own X account on December 28 to discuss the dangers of wrestlers not taking proper care of themselves when it comes to certain bumps in the ring. Mainly, the bumps certain wrestlers take on their head and neck that can lead to serious health problems long after they retire, using himself as an example, as well as his good friend and current AEW commentator Bryan Danielson. The post gained traction amongst fans after the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 27 saw stars like Kyle Fletcher and Jamie Hayter take some dangerous looking bumps on their necks, but while some fans have argued that neck injuries are just as common in WWE as they are in AEW, Omega has stepped in to not only agree with Regal, but thank him for his sensible take on things.

Regardless of timing or perceived intent, the general message from Mr. Regal remains a positive one. Tribalism, whataboutism, and other 'isms' aren't needed here. Safety often takes a back seat when a wrestler is locked in and actively chasing the dragon. We all sometimes need... — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 29, 2025

Omega has fortunately avoided any serious neck injuries throughout his career, though he has taken a number of bumps on his neck that have caused many to question whether taking certain moves like the Tiger Driver '91 is a good idea. Will Ospreay, the man who famously gave Omega the Tiger Driver '91 at Forbidden Door 2023, wrestled a style that saw him take a number of seriously damaging bumps on his neck to the point where he has had to undergo surgery in order to repair the damage. It's still unclear whether Ospreay will be able to wrestle the same style as he did before going under the knife, but it's safe to say that he won't be bumping as much on his neck as he once did.