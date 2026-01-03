Current & Former WWE Stars Appear On Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

Current WWE stars Liv Morgan and Big E, along with former star Braun Strowman, started their new year right by standing side by side with well-renowned British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, rather than across from him and his wrath of God, on the newest episode of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States," that aired this past Thursday on Fox.

In the 12th episode of the current season, Ramsay surprised the final seven chefs by introducing the former WWE Men's Champion, Women's World Champion, and Universal Champion, who announced the theme for the week (creating dishes that best represented their states) and the reward of receiving their Black Jackets – a milestone moment for the competitors – should they survive the challenge. But before the competing chefs began their tasks, Ramsay asked Big E and Morgan to describe what it takes to be a champion. Big E, who officially retired from in-ring competition after sustaining a cervical fracture in 2022, said that for him, it required discipline, determination, and focus. As for Morgan, she said that it's all about a high commitment to your craft, a want for improvement, and "always staying on the cutting edge." Strowman, on the other hand, preferred to show rather than tell his secret, as he towered through drywall. Ramsay awarded six Black Jackets, eliminating two chefs. Ramsay provided a clip from this week's episode on his Instagram page.

Content for this episode was taped at the time when Morgan was still holding the Women's World Championship before losing it to Rhea Ripley at the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix last January, and technically when Strowman still worked for WWE before his release last May. "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States" airs every Thursday on Fox, next day on Hulu.