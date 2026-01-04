JBL Teases Big Plans For 2026

WWE legend JBL has hinted at a potential return to the ring in 2026, revealing the training that he is currently undergoing.

The veteran star, who will turn 60 later this year, returned to the ring for a battle royal last year, which was his first match in over a decade. In a recent interview with "VideoGamer," the former world champion detailed his recent training sessions with Jody Maleno and Gerald Brisco, which he has shared on his social media in recent weeks.

"I do have something kind of in mind this year that's kind of along the same lines. Because I thought, you know what? I love this business and I want to do something in it. I really do. I don't know if I can or not," he said. "I've got these stupid little training videos about to start up with Jody Malenko, Gerald Brisco, my dear friend, I do a podcast with and my buddy. We're going to do some stuff and try to see where we can go. But this time I'm hoping to control the end of it as well, where you don't have a booker that comes in and says, 'Hey we're going to, we're going to do something different.' So I do have something planned for this year because I thought, I think I had a good idea. We'll find out if I did or not, but hopefully it gets done this year."

JBL has wrestled just once in recent years, but has made appearances in several pro wrestling promotions, primarily as a manager. He has featured in AAA — which is now a part of WWE — TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW. In fact, he disclosed a few months ago that he was to have a greater role in TNA and was training for it, but those plans were eventually scrapped.