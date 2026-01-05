WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Warns That Wrestling Style Changes Are Here To Stay

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has discussed if the current style of wrestling will go away in the future.

Veterans in the industry, such as William Regal, have recently detailed the perils of taking too many risks, something modern wrestlers often do. Jarrett recently argued on his "My World" podcast that modern wrestlers are not going to change their style of wrestling.

"I respect Missy, I respect Steve, I respect Arn and anybody that may have this type of opinion, but the industry is not going in reverse. It goes without saying. It's just not. The Will Ospreays of today — and he's told me the story — [He said] 'I watched the X-Division as a kid and I watched [the] Unbreakable main event [between] Chris Daniels, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and I said, I want to be that guy.' And so that's the nature. There are kids today that are watching Will and Ricochet and fill in anybody at WWE or anybody at New Japan or All Japan or CMLL or whatever it is, they're going to emulate," he said.

He stated that current wrestlers are much more evolved physically than those of his era or the previous era, while the lighter schedule allows them to take more risks in the ring.

"Athletes today, the evolution, they're bigger, faster, stronger. Period. Game, set, match. It's just the style of wrestling is not going in reverse, in my opinion. The cadence, the speed, [veterans saying] 'Hey, just slow down, kid.' My generation, it was just different. We worked seven days a week. It's how it was. But again, now, you know, house shows are going away for the most part," he said. "I think the difference in today's athlete or professional wrestler versus an Arn era versus a Regal era is that, yeah, we worked a lot more shows, but also in that working the shows, I've worked more shows without a trainer at my shows than I have with them."

Jarrett added promotions like AEW have several trainers at shows who help wrestlers get physically prepared before and after matches, which he feels is also beneficial.