Former WWE Star Killer Kross Says AAA Booker Wants Him In Promotion

Since leaving WWE, Killer Kross has slowly been reintegrating himself back into the independent circuit, but fans of the wrestler are always anticipating where he'll officially be signed next, and it seems like there's some interest from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

"So, Konnan, for anybody who doesn't know, is like an uncle to me and I'm in constant contact with him; always have been, always will be," Kross said about AAA booker and WCW veteran, Konnan, during an interview with Fightful. "We've had discussions about potentially doing something, but there's a... There's a new chain of command that that has to go through, and I know that he would be interested to have us there, but that would probably depend on – you know – a lot of things in that place."

Kross was naturally hinting towards AAA's relationship with its parent promotion, WWE, suggesting that his exit from the promotion last year could make things complicated. He, however, made it clear that he told Konnan to keep him posted and asserted that he's always up to work with him and AAA in any capacity and declared that he trusts the veteran with his life.

At the same time, Kross has already captured the attention of AEW President Tony Khan, who commented on the interactions he's had with Darby Allin in recent months. Khan noted that he didn't end up speaking to Kross at the ComicCon where Kross wrestled Allin, but insisted that he wants to reconnect with the wrestler again very soon.

