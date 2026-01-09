AEW's MVP Discusses The Importance Of Body Language In Wrestling
To many, pro wrestling is considered an artform due to the various moving parts involved in the sport, with one of the most important acts in the industry known as "selling." Naturally, this is most evident when wrestlers receive moves, but there's far more to telling a story than just "taking a bump." Pro wrestling veteran MVP recently tackled the topic during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, noting how important body language is to the art of selling.
"Vince McMahon would always say: 'You make your money here' – your face, your facial expressions convey so much," he recalled. He added that in the case of luchadores, who often have their entire faces covered, they need to solely rely on their body language. "If they're happy? They have to show you with their body; the way they're talking, the way they're moving. If they're angry? You know, their body has to tell you how they're feeling, because their face can't do it."
MVP went on to note how the great luchadores often visibly show what works and where they're hurting in their body language because of not being able to express it with their face. "Let's say Rey Mysterio, for example, showing his knee hurts? He's going to grab his knee, he's going to hug it, rock back and forth, and throw his head back and show you," the veteran explained.
MVP recalled a lesson he learned from wrestling Rey Mysterio
As he continued to talk about luchadores, MVP recalled how he loves watching the greatest of them wrestle and sell injuries and pain, suggesting how fascinated he is by them. He then recalled how even while wrestling Mysterio, he's blown away by the way the WWE Hall of Famer sells and performs.
"When you have somebody like Rey Mysterio, who has the sympathy of the crowd – and dude, I did this for real. This is a true story; this actually happened and the crowd got in on it," MVP said, recalling a match against Mysterio at a live event. The luchadore took a heavy bump and the crowd immediately showered MVP with boos. Upon hearing this, MVP decided to slow down and play to the crowd, and noticed that when he simply put his hands on Mysterio, the crowd would erupt again. "I learned a valuable lesson: when somebody is as over as Rey Mysterio? Let them sell! Get your heat on them!"
MVP then recalled another former co-worker who was heavily over: Jeff Hardy. As soon as he'd touch Hardy, the crowd would immediately hate MVP. "This is the art of wrestling. This is the art," he expressed, noting that the feeling of working a match while everything perfectly flows is one of the best feelings ever. He then again praised how luchadores communicate. "They've mastered the art of letting you know. And – a little less sexy, a little less glamourous – they got a mask on, they can talk!"
