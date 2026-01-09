AEW's MVP Discusses The Importance Of Body Language In Wrestling

To many, pro wrestling is considered an artform due to the various moving parts involved in the sport, with one of the most important acts in the industry known as "selling." Naturally, this is most evident when wrestlers receive moves, but there's far more to telling a story than just "taking a bump." Pro wrestling veteran MVP recently tackled the topic during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, noting how important body language is to the art of selling.

"Vince McMahon would always say: 'You make your money here' – your face, your facial expressions convey so much," he recalled. He added that in the case of luchadores, who often have their entire faces covered, they need to solely rely on their body language. "If they're happy? They have to show you with their body; the way they're talking, the way they're moving. If they're angry? You know, their body has to tell you how they're feeling, because their face can't do it."

MVP went on to note how the great luchadores often visibly show what works and where they're hurting in their body language because of not being able to express it with their face. "Let's say Rey Mysterio, for example, showing his knee hurts? He's going to grab his knee, he's going to hug it, rock back and forth, and throw his head back and show you," the veteran explained.