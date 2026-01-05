Konnan Assesses AEW's Recent Booking Of Luchadors

Luchadores have seen a resurgence in the United States pro wrestling scene in recent years, and at this time, several Luchadores are signed to and competing in both AEW and WWE. Former Luchador and current AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide booker Konnan recently shared his thoughts on AEW's use of masked wrestlers and whether he believes they're getting the exposure he thinks they deserve.

"These guys are getting a little bit over," he noted during an episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, though Konnan wonders if they're being pushed too hard.

"They're spending a little bit more time on them than they did last year. And [Mascara] Dorada is actually over with the people, but I would not have had him beating Roderick Strong," Konnan said of Roderick Strong's recent loss to Mascara Dorada on "AEW Dynamite." "They seem to like and they seem to push – AEW does – they seem to push Mascara Dorada, Hechicero – who's in the Don Callis Family – and...Bandido, and Mistico."

Bandido has notably enjoyed a lot of success under Tony Khan, specifically in ROH, where he continues to reign as the ROH World Champion, with a combined total of 424 days (and counting) across both of his runs with the belt, as well as holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Brody King as "Brodido." On the other hand, Hechicero's signing was a major deal in the industry, especially as a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, with his utilization potentially strengthening the relationship between AEW and CMLL.

