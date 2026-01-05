D-Von Dudley Reacts To Usos Winning WWE World Tag Titles With 3D/1D

The Dudley Death Drop – better known as 3D – often secured the win for The Dudley Boyz, and became signature not only for how it ended their matches, but the explosiveness of the move itself.

The Usos have since adopted the move, now calling it the 1D (One and Done) instead, but still using it to end matches, like when they recently used the Finisher to capture the World Tag Team Championships.

"I was at Monday Night RAW last night, and man, it was a great show," D-Von Dudley expressed during an episode of the "Duke Loves Rasslin" podcast. "It was exciting even more because of the fact that, you know, I basically, they hit 1D, which is 3D...I was like: 'Woah, hey!' I mean, you kinda figured that was going to happen."

D-Von then quickly added that while he was in attendance for the show, The Usos were not aware that he was in the building, so the move wasn't used as a homage to The Dudley Boyz. He then added that he was happy to see the move used. In an interview last year, D-Von recalled how The Usos originally adopted the move after their feud with The Dudley Boyz. The veteran noted that the two younger wrestlers took the old school route and asked them for permission to use the 3D, but according to D-Von, he never had any issues with them using the move as it was always them paying homage and he considers them the best tag team since The Dudley Boyz.

