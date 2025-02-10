WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls The Usos Asking Permission To Use Famous Tag Team Finisher

As 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso gets set for the biggest match of his career come WrestleMania 41, many are taking a look back at Uso's rise from an acclaimed tag team wrestler to a singles star. This includes WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, who along with tag team partner Bully Ray tangled with Jey and his brother, Jimmy, during the mid-2010s. In an interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," D-Von talked about how the feud, and how The Usos approached him and Bully about using one of their trademark moves.

"When we were feuding with each other, they had said 'We would love to do the 3D,'" D-Von said. "I mean, we would love it...we would love to do it.' I looked at them and said 'I don't give a damn.' To me, it's paying homage to us...So when they came and asked me, I said 'Yeah, sure.' And then they never did it."

The Usos did adopt the 3D after the feud, rechristening the move the 1D. In D-Von's eyes, it's helped establish them as wrestling's top team.

"As far as I was concerned, I thought they were the best tag team since us," D-Von said. "I thought Jey and Jimmy really did a lot of great things in their matches leading up. I thought the way they flowed was really good. They looked like a very tight, cohesive unit, when they're in there...I mean, hell, they're brothers. They're real brothers, they're twins. They both think for each other. There's all that twin magic that they have. But I really enjoy watching them. I enjoy watching Jey now do his stuff. And he's taken everything by storm. Again, both of those guys are still very good friends of mine, and I couldn't be...happier for them."

