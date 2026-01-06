Harley Cameron Wants To 'Work Harder' After AEW World Tag Title Win

AEW star Harley Cameron has quickly soared to fame in the promotion and is one of their most talked-about talent today. However, despite capturing gold as one half of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Cameron has no plans to stop grinding.

"It feels great," she said on the "Good Karma Wrestling" podcast, after being asked how it feels to have such whirlwind success in AEW. "It's only making me want to, you know, work harder! Because there's no greater honor than, you know, having this [points towards the title]."

Cameron further explained that she doesn't feel that getting the title means she should rest and insists that she'll keep going and prove why she earned the belt in the first place.

"I can say that I'm very proud of myself, but the hard work still goes and it is even more!" she noted. Cameron says that her work ethic is something she shares with AEW President Tony Khan.

"We have a lot of similar attributes: we have very similar work ethics, we're very bubbly, outgoing people, and we are very good friends," Cameron continued. "So, I think he recognized the similarities in us and decided, ultimately, this would be a great fit, and he was right, baby."

Things could've gone very differently, had Cameron not ended up in AEW. The tag champion was almost signed by WWE, with the company helping her get her green card.

