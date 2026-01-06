TNA World Champ Frankie Kazarian Received Text From WWE's Triple H After Signing

TNA Wrestling's Frankie Kazarian has revealed that he held discussions with WWE about signing after his AEW exit, and also disclosed the text message Triple H sent him after the talks fell through.

Kazarian left AEW in 2023 and rejoined TNA Wrestling, but had discussions with WWE about a potential move. Speaking on "Insight," he explained why it did not happen and shared the thoughtful message WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent him following his return to TNA.

"There was conversations [with WWE], you know, but logistically it probably wasn't going to work. I wasn't like a signature away, but there were a lot of like really good conversations. As a matter of fact, I can say this, when I re-debuted in [TNA] January of 2023, I just came out and basically the promo saying, you know, like, 'You know, I know I was here as a guest last time, but now I'm back for good. I signed a multi-year deal," he recalled. "After that, I check my phone — as we do 'cause we're all marks and we want to see what people are saying — and got a text from Triple H saying like, 'Hey man, I know things didn't work out and that's cool. I look forward to you kicking ass, and you know when it's time for us to do business together, let's do it.' And I'm like, he didn't have to do that. He didn't have to. He went out of his way just to say like, hey, cool."

He also recalled in the interview that he worked a few dark matches for WWE early in his career, but the promotion did not pull the trigger on signing him. Kazarian later joined PWG and became a household name in TNA/Impact Wrestling, and also had a brief stint in WWE's developmental system before rejoining TNA once again.