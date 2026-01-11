Bruce Prichard Was Willing To Be Arrested For Famous WWE Segment

For a legendary wrestling segment to still be talked about more than 27 years later, something truly special had to go down. In the case of the "DX Army" invading a WCW show in Norfolk, Virginia in April of 1998, that meant, more than anything else, that everyone had to be on board in terms of whatever consequence they might face for such a stunt. On "Something to Wrestle With," longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard recalled how the event came about, and just how committed to the gig all the players involved were when it came time to pull it off.

"The idea of basically invading WCW," Prichard said, "was brought up in a meeting where the question posed to the room was, 'What [would we do back in the day] if somebody was trying to come into your territory?'" And while maybe "coming into WWE's territory" at this time was more figurative than literal, in terms of dipping into its overall marketshare, the comparison seemed to fit, and therefore the response was effectively the same on WWE's part. "We called them outlaw promotions and [if they invaded], the outlaw guys would send their shooters, their tough guys, to go sit in the front row of the opposing promotion, and challenge their guys."

Of course, a little luck has to factor into the equation for such an opportunity to present itself and when WWE and WCW were effectively running shows right down the road from each other, Prichard and company knew they had their shot. "We were in close proximity," he said, with WWE in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and WCW roughly 15 miles away. "And that was the genesis of the idea was yeah, go knock on their door and pick a fight and that's what we did."