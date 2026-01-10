WWE HOFer Steve Austin Recalls Hospital Visit The Night Before His 2003 Retirement

In 2003, a year after his walk-out and return, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin famously retired from in-ring competition, wrestling what would be his last match for more than 20 years at WWE WrestleMania 19. It was his third and final WrestleMania bout against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and The Rock would walk away victorious. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Austin reflected on the match, as well as a frightening trip to a hospital the night before.

"It was just a thing where I was running hard," Austin said. "Dehydrated and drinking a lot of caffeine. I remember my legs were kind of shaking at the gym that day, and it was just kind of a precursor for what was to come."

The WWE star remembers feeling unusual while at the gym with fellow wrestler Kevin Nash. He then made it back to his hotel in Seattle, Washington, when suddenly his condition took a turn for the worse.

"God dang, my heart just started beating out [of] my chest," Austin shared. "Like 180 beats a minute. That sounds crazy but that's what it was."