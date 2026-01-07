Jacy Jayne Retains WWE NXT Women's Title With A Lot Of Help From Her Friends

Jacy Jayne is still NXT Women's Champion after a successful defense over Women's EVOLVE Champion, and Women's Iron Survivor Winner, Kendal Grey at "WWE NXT's" New Year's Evil special on Tuesday. Jayne was able to score the victory, thanks in part to her Fatal Influence stablemates, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Grey showed off to start off the match, keeping Jayne off her feet. She went to the top rope at one point to moonsault off, and took out all of Fatal Influence on the outside. Grey also locked on various submissions throughout the first half of the bout and locked one in on Jayne when the champion was on the outside of the ring. Jayne then lifted up her challenger and slammed her into the ring barricade.

Jayne was briefly back in control until Grey grabbed her by the neck, then rocked her with a big German Suplex, followed by a DDT from the corner where she kicked off the ropes before landing the move on Jayne. Jayne rocked Grey with a knee, but the challenger kicked out. Grey dodged a second knee and almost had Jayne rolled up.

Grey locked Jayne into an arm bar, but Henley distracted the referee while Reid took out Grey on the opposite side of the ring. Wren Sinclair tried to come to her friend's aid, but was taken out, as well. Jayne missed the Rolling Encore and Grey locked in the armbar again, but Jayne was able to counter with a roll-up. Henley jumped on the ring apron to save Jayne once again, and the champion was able to hit the Rolling Encore for the victory.