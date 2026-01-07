Booker T Thinks It 'Only Fitting' Chris Jericho Retires In WWE

WWE legend Booker T has detailed how Chris Jericho could return to WWE and have a final run.

Jericho's WWE return has been the talk of the pro wrestling world lately, with some assuming he would appear at this past week's "WWE Raw." Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, said that Jericho deserves to end his career in WWE and compared a potential Jericho return to WWE to his own move to TNA, recalling how eager he was to eventually finish his career in WWE.

"Hey man, it's only fitting, you know, for Chris to end his career in the WWE. I mean — I don't want to say anything negative about AEW or anything, I don't even want to mention AEW because somebody will write it in a certain aspect — but he went over to AEW and you know, he did what he did over there and to be able to come back ... and just like me when I went to TNA," he said. "You know, so, for Chris Jericho, I'm sure he would be able to write his own, you know, ticket this time around, as far as, man, I got this many dates. We could squeeze me in here, whatnot. You know, he get paid this amount of money, and then go in the Hall of Fame and wrap this thing. Yeah, man, I can see that happening."

The WWE legend also jokingly said that Jericho could have a run in WWE and enter the Hall of Fame, and even return to AEW.

"I know they're [people] going to take the wrong way. I'm gonna say it anyway. Chris Jericho actually could come back to WWE, have a run, go into the Hall of Fame, [and] then go back to AEW (laughs)."

Despite his AEW contract expiring, Jericho's name is still listed on the AEW roster page, even though the names of three stars who left have been removed.