Konnan Criticizes AEW's Kyle Fletcher & Darby Allin For Relying On 'Dangerous Spots'

William Regal's recent comments about the risks modern wrestlers take in the ring have opened up a can of worms, with the latest to share his opinion being Konnan.

Regal recently advised wrestlers not to take undue risks in the ring and to focus on the bigger picture, a sentiment echoed by AEW's Kenny Omega. Now, Konnan has weighed in on the subject on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, stating that Kyle Fletcher and Darby Allin try to win over fans solely by performing crazy bumps, which is something he doesn't endorse.

"Here's my thinking on Fletcher right now. Did you know who he was like two years ago? I don't think nobody did except the hardcore marks. But he was like a meaningless guy, you know," he began. "So now you've got this guy, [now] that Ospreay's out, he's kind of like your top guy. He's the guy everybody's talking about. He's got the buzz. He feels the pressure of having to carry the company. He feels the pressure of having to be 'Mr. Lights Out' every night. The Showstopper, right? Where Shawn Michaels didn't need to do any of that. The only way he [Fletcher] knows how to get over is doing dangerous spots. Darby Allin's the same way. I saw this film clip of some dangerous spots he did, and I'm like, 'Bro, this is another guy that's gonna end up [with an injury]."

Konnan said that he often doesn't talk about such things because the wrestlers don't listen to him. The AAA executive noted that he never took bumps that risked hurting his head, unlike what he feels some AEW stars do, which could cause damage in the future.

"I can only imagine Pac, Kyle Fletcher, guys like that. They're going to have neck issues. Yeah, it doesn't hurt right now because you haven't damaged your neck yet," warned Konnan.

He chastised such stars for being willing to risk their health to get a positive reaction from the crowd or a high star rating, noting that older wrestlers rarely do it.