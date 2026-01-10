WWE's 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Has One Piece Of Advice For Today's Wrestlers

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin knows a thing or two about getting over with the fans, and his advice to current wrestlers is a simple one.

Austin had to find his footing in the early years of his professional wrestling career, but once he struck gold, he never looked back, becoming one of the most successful stars. He has advised wrestlers to sell better and show more struggle in their matches, using one of his greatest rivals, Bret Hart, as an example to drive the point home.

"Sell," replied Austin to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," when asked for the advice he would give young wrestlers. "As the business has changed and there's more time to put together a match, don't make it look like a dance. Not everything is perfect. Put some struggle in there. Put a little bit of slop in there when slop would be warranted. Do you ever see Bret Hart deep in a match, maybe 20, 25 minutes, and he just looks like he's beat to death. He's huffing, he's puffing, [but] he ain't blown up. That's him just showing how, you know, fu**ing tired he is from just exhausting," he said. "So it's not always such a dance. Everything is just a little — I would love for someone to feel dangerous right now, you know, god dang, this guy's got an edge or I might believe this guy, you know, something like that."

He rounded off the topic by urging wrestlers to learn the art of wrestling between the ropes, and not just know how to act on-screen.

"Learn how to work. Don't learn how to act. I just think there's a difference between working and acting," he added.

Austin doesn't believe that success in professional wrestling comes solely from in-ring work, but also from speaking on the mic — something he was regarded as one of the best at — which is exactly the advice he gave Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn when he encountered them at an airport.