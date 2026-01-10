Jade Cargill Reflects On Pic Of Former AEW Stars In WWE

After Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton to become WWE Women's Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event this past November, four previous AEW stars all held a championship in the Connecticut-based promotion. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes currently hold WWE's top world titles, while Ricky Saints was NXT Champion at the time, and after Cargill pinned Stratton, she posed with each former AEW star backstage. During a recent interview with "Hall of Fame," Cargill was asked about the photo with Punk, Rhodes and Saints, explaining that the moment was special due to each champion being one of her close friends who helped her reach the top of the mountain.

"When we took the picture, it just felt like family, and I say that because Cody's seen me from day one. Ricky's my best friend in the industry. CM Punk has always been the most honest, most brutal person that I have ran into from day one when I met him. We've always had a friendship and these are three phenomenal people who have sat with me and who have always been in my corner and who have seen me go through A to Z. I'm not at Z yet, but have seen me go through so many situations and so many feelings and trying to understand this industry."

Cargill continued to explain that she's learned lessons from each former AEW star, with Punk showing her how to properly use a chair, Rhodes competing in and guiding her through the first match of her career, and Saints providing her with years of knowledge in the wrestling business.

