The Story Behind WWE's Supermarket Brawl Between Stone Cold Steve Austin & Booker T

From the moment Booker T made his 2001 WWE debut, he was at odds with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Though their feud never resulted in the pay-per-view blow-off that it deserved, it did lead to one of the promotion's most off-the-wall segments: the "Supermarket Brawl."

Taking place months into their rivalry, after Booker had not only interfered in several of Austin's matches but also stole his truck, Austin decided he would attack Booker on sight wherever he could find him. As it turned out, that included the grocery store.

The segment began with WWE cameras capturing Booker's trip to a genuine supermarket in California. As Booker shops, a voice comes over the store intercom that sounds suspiciously like Austin, and Booker takes notice. After attacking a random bald man that he mistakes for Austin, Booker is ambushed from behind by Austin, alerted just seconds before by the sound of his rival cracking open a can of beer.

What ensues is roughly six minutes of absolute chaos inside the grocery store. Highlights include Austin tossing Booker into a display of oranges as Jerry Lawler cries out in dismay on commentary, and Booker getting doused with mustard before Austin pours various baskets and bowls of nuts on top of him.

The one-sided action continues into the storage area, as Austin pelts Booker with eggs. Finally, Booker is able to counter Austin with a kick and he takes control, successfully tossing Austin into the milk cooler. Unfortunately for Booker, Austin climbs out through the milk cartons, treats himself to a half-gallon, and continues the beatdown. The segment ends with Austin leaving Booker in a heap at the cash register as police sirens signal that it's time for him to leave.