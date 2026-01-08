Tony Khan Says Wrestlers Don't Have 'Creative Control' In AEW But There Is 'Freedom'

Tony Khan has discussed whether AEW stars have creative control and has disclosed who comes up with ideas for AEW shows.

Many wrestlers who have switched from WWE to AEW have spoken about how AEW offers greater creative freedom than WWE, with stars like Jon Moxley and Mercedes Mone explaining that they can collaborate more on their storylines in AEW. Khan recently spoke on the "Battleground Podcast," where he categorically stated that no wrestler in AEW has full creative control, but he gives them the opportunity to collaborate with the company.

"There's no creative control. Only I have it. No wrestler has that. And there's a lot of freedom to work with the staff and the coaches and the wrestlers together and come up with ideas. And I am one of the most collaborative people on the planet," Khan said. "I love working with partners all over the world, media partners. In wrestling, I think we are really collaborative, and when AEW's at its best, that's what it is, the wrestlers coming in with ideas, I come in with ideas, we work together, and that's what I love."

While he is open to suggestions from wrestlers, he has the final say on what goes on TV due to the various factors involved in putting together pro wrestling shows, particularly timing and the flow of the show. Khan revealed that he also comes up with ideas, and they pool them together to put on a good show.

"A lot of times, there are ideas that are fantastic, and I say, 'That's a great idea.' There's other times where maybe it isn't necessarily going to work, and there may be something to it, but the timing or the scheduling or something about it doesn't work," he added.

Khan stated last year that he had taken greater control of creative, which he feels has worked for the promotion in the past as well.