Mercedes Mone On AEW Creative Control: 'I Work With Whoever Tony Wants Me To Work With'

In interviews, wrestlers are often asked which opponents they'd most like to get in the ring with, but more often than not, those creative decisions are out of a performer's hands. That's not the case for everyone, but creative control is very rare in wrestling. Mercedes Moné has previously stated that she has creative control in AEW, but the wrestler maintained during a recent interview with TVInsider that she does what's asked of her.

"I work with whoever Tony wants me to work with," Moné said. "I came here because I watched the women and said, 'This is the place for me to be because there is so much passion and drive.' We legit have the greatest women's division in all of professional wrestling."

According to Moné, there's been a shift in how women have been presented on TV over the last year and a half, coinciding with her arrival in the company. However, she doesn't believe it's something she accomplished on her own. The TBS Champion named Toni Storm, Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale as just a few examples of the talent their division has to offer.

"We're getting more time, more matches, and more in-depth storylines," Moné continued. "It has been such great growth. Being a part of it has been so amazing for myself and my career."

After walking out of WWE in 2022, Moné took some time off wrestling before debuting in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and, later, AEW. The exact length of Moné's AEW contract isn't known, but it was believed that she signed a multi-year deal at the time. She's currently coming off a successful title defense at AEW Forbidden Door, winning a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone.