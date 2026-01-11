WWE's 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects On Never Wrestling CM Punk & Goldberg

WWE icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has explained the reasons why he never faced WCW legend Goldberg and CM Punk.

Austin had several memorable feuds during his legendary WWE run, but he missed out on facing two big-name stars — CM Punk and Goldberg. In his interview with Chris Van Vliet for "Insight," Austin said that a match with Punk was teased, but it ultimately didn't happen, much like several other dream matches that he never had.

"It was teased [a match with Punk]. And that one time, I think we did, we were promoting a video game and I think I just had an ACL-PCL [surgery] on my left knee, for shoot, and maybe it was teased, but it just never happened. It was like me and Hogan never [happened]. There's a bunch of things that never happened. You know, there's a bunch of good sh*t that did happen. So, you know, not everything can happen," he declared.

When Van Vliet stated how he never faced another pro wrestling icon of the 90s, Goldberg, Austin was full of praise for his friend and his explosive nature in the ring. "The Texas Rattlesnake" explained that a clash between the two didn't happen when Goldberg joined WWE because Goldberg had to initially get over with the fans.

"I don't know. I think we pitched it when he first came in, but he wasn't at the level that he needed to be. He had just come into WWF and he needed to get going or get over first, and he was certainly was over from his WCW days," he said. "Goldberg just needed to put some time in the WWF before we could go, and then it just never happened."

While Austin and Goldberg never really faced off against each other, the two did share a ring in the latter's final match before he left the promotion in 2004, where Austin was the special guest referee in the match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.