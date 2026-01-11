'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Names His Favorite WWE Rivals

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin had a long list of rivals throughout his 13-year career, with The Rock, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle being among some of the best. According to "The Rattlesnake," however, one wrestler stands above the rest as his greatest in-ring adversary.

Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Austin named Bret Hart as his best rival inside the squared circle, stating that nobody could match the chemistry he had with "The Hitman." According to Austin, their contrasting personas complimented each other.

"Bret Hart's the best there is, the best there was, there ever will be," Austin said. "Bret, I love working with that guy. We just had instant chemistry. He was a student of the game and a student of other promotions and he had seen what I was doing in WCW, the Stunning Steve Austin, and he knew his style and my style would work well together and it did. Just a trash talking heel that I was, and he was that steady workaholic, working babyface ... I'm very thankful to that guy because he meant a lot to my career."

Despite Hart being his best in-ring nemesis, Austin admitted that the biggest rival of his career was undoubtedly former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"Vince, great chemistry," he claimed. "He was the mastermind. I don't know what he's doing now, but that was a feud that transcended the wrestling business. And even if you weren't a wrestling fan, per se, you were interested in being entertained. And so you would put on to see what this motherf****r from South Texas is terrorizing his boss from New York City."