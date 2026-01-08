WWE's CM Punk Talks Directing A Movie, Acting With John Cena Or Batista In The Future

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is no stranger to the silver screen and has already starred in several films and television series. However, Punk has dreams to someday sit in the director's seat, and in an appearance on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," he revealed how close he's come to realizing this.

"It's been offered... And it's one of those things, a lot like writing comic books or fighting in the UFC, that it was offered to me and it's kind of unknown and scary, so now I have to do it," Punk admitted. "I think the 'VHS' series [of films on Shudder] is a pretty good way to get my feet wet, in that regard. It's definitely something that is more than likely going to happen in the next year."

As many fans know by now, former pro wrestlers Dave Bautista and John Cena have also made names for themselves in the film industry on the heels of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Punk admitted he'd like to work with his former locker room mates in a movie someday.

"I've had a couple of meetings, and that topic has come up... I can only imagine what John's slate looks like. It's probably super, super busy," he noted. "I'd imagine, sometime in the future, we'll be working together."

Punk then expressed that he has a 'Bucket List' of people he'd like to work with in the film and movie industry.

"Selfishly, a lot of them are my friends. Dave [Bautista] and John are probably like the top two," he claimed.

