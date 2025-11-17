WWE's CM Punk Stars As Vampire Cop In Trailer For Horror Movie Night Patrol

CM Punk's Hollywood ambitions continue to come to fruition. The WWE star will appear in "Zootopia 2," which came out this past weekend, and the trailer has just dropped for his next horror film, titled "Night Patrol." The Shudder original features Punk (credited as Phil Brooks) portraying the leader of a group of police officers on the overnight shift. However, the trailer reveals that Punk and his followers are vampires, and it seems he'll be serving as the movie's primary antagonist.

Along with Punk, "Night Patrol" will feature actors Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, and Dermot Mulroney, as well as musicians Freddie Gibbs and Flying Lotus. The movie, directed by Ryan Prows, had its premiere at Fantastic Fest in September before it hits wide release early next year, presumably by streaming on Shudder.

The movie marks Punk's first return to horror acting since 2021's "Jakob's Wife," in which Punk also appeared as an officer of the law. That film was also distributed by RLJE Films and Shudder. Prior to that, Punk had appeared in the independent horror movies "Rabid" and "Girl on the Third Floor," both of which were released in 2019.

In addition to his film roles, Punk has built up a sizable resume of TV credits. He guest-starred as Ricky Rabies in numerous episodes of the pro wrestling drama "Heels" prior to its cancellation, and had recurring roles in both "Revival" and "Mayans M.C." Earlier this year, Punk opened up about continuing his acting ambitions, revealing that he views friend and former WWE star Dave Bautista as a mentor within the industry.