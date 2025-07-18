CM Punk Reveals Former WWE Wrestler Turned Hollywood Star Has Become Acting Mentor

WWE star CM Punk has made a name for himself in television and film, although not on the same scale as some of his wrestling peers. He recently revealed the wrestler-turned-actor he looks to for guidance in the acting business.

Punk, who has featured in a few films and television shows, recently spoke about his acting career and explained how former WWE star Dave Bautista has been of great help to him. Punk, during a recent interview with "TV Insider," was asked if he has any mentors in acting, to which he replied with Bautista's name.

"Just because he has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions," he said.

Punk further stated that many others in the acting business have helped him, including occasional wrestler Stephen Amell, with whom Punk worked on the television series "Heels."

"There are so many people I met along the way that have helped me out greatly. A lot of people on Heels like Mike O'Malley and so many. You meet so many producers, directors. Stephen Amell has been a huge help because, to me, this is his world. Any time I have questions there are definitely people who have a wealth of experience I can reach out to and get an informed opinion from," Punk added.

Punk recently featured in two episodes of the horror TV series, "Revival," where he plays the role of Anthony "Tony" Check, while he also had a bit-part role in the 2024 film, "Let's Start a Cult." For now, Punk will have to put his acting career aside as he focuses on his next opponent, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, whom he is set to face at SummerSlam next month.