Kevin Nash Assesses The Current State Of WWE Faction The Vision

The Vision has been positioned to be WWE's next big stable, originally headlined by Seth Rollins before his injury, with Bron Breakker now being the face of the stable. Recently, however, long-absent WWE star Austin Theory returned to the promotion and aligned himself with The Vision, putting their numbers back up to four.

As a founding member of one of the biggest pro wrestling stables ever, The New World Order, Kevin Nash shared his take on the faction on a recent episode of "Kliq This."

"I like the addition of [Austin] Theory to Vision," Nash said. "I think it's a better look with the four of them."

Nash then pivoted to Breakker, who was tasked with battling CM Punk in a promo battle, ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match.

"I thought his promo work was strong, I thought he really – he stepped up," Nash said, but he felt the former WWE NXT Champion had a difficult task. "He was really good, and then you give the mic to Phil, and it's another level."

On the topic of Punk, Nash added that he actually believes that the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is a better babyface promo than he is a heel promo.

"It didn't feel contrived, it felt f**king sincere," Nash gushed. "He's wonderful on the mic. He's fantastic."

Breakker and Punk clashed on the first "WWE Raw" of 2026, which saw Punk sneak out a victory over the second-generation star.

