AEW's Tony Khan Responds To Recent William Regal Comments About Career-Ending Injuries

As 2025 came to a close, WWE's William Regal caused a stir by making statements on social media, where he implored wrestlers to avoid career ending injuries and protect themselves. While almost all appreciated Regal's sentiment, some couldn't help but notice that his comments came right after AEW Worlds End, which featured Kyle Fletcher landing on his neck during a spot with Jon Moxley during their Continental Classic semi-finals match, thus leading to speculation that Regal was prompted to speak out by the match.

During an appearance on "The Mark Hoke Show," AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about Regal's comments. Khan didn't comment on the Moxley-Fletcher spot, though he did praise it effusively. When it came to safety, however, Khan admitted there were other times he did have to step in to prevent dangerous spots from occurring.

"The pro wrestlers are always taking hard hitting, high risk chances," Khan said. "And that's one of the things that makes pro wrestling so exciting. But in AEW, we've been able to have all these great events, and we've never had a career ending injury like that from our wrestling. And I don't think that AEW is any different than any other wrestling promotion in the world, where the wrestlers want to do their very best.

"And sometimes, a promotion will step in, and AEW, and I have, at times, stepped in and said 'I can't do that. I don't think that's a good idea.' And I don't want to do that every day or every match, but sometimes it comes up, and it's okay...everything you're talking about, there are things you constantly balance in sports, not just in AEW, but in all of sports...taking care of your athletes and doing things to protect the health and safety of the athletes that make the sport work."

