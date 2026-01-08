AEW's Jeff Jarrett Speculates On TNA's New AMC Show, Relationship With WWE

Next week, TNA is set to take a major step up in prestige, as its flagship show "TNA Impact" moves to the AMC Network. Speaking as one of the promotion's co-founders who has since moved on, Jeff Jarrett indicated on an episode of "My World" that he believes there's more to this deal than has been made public knowledge.

"It's huge for the business," Jarrett said. "The relationship with WWE and TNA, and the talent exchange and all that – I believe this launch [has] more to it than meets the eye, because how many WWE talent [will work in TNA]? Because NXT – there's still quite a bit of exchange. So when you look at WWE, ... 'SmackDown' [is] back to three hours. You have the AAA product, you have the NXT product, ... you have the TNA product."

Citing recent comments made by Bruce Prichard that much of Jim Johnston's WWE theme music began sounding the same, Jarrett suggested that the same thing could happen to their wrestling output as a whole with all of the WWE-adjacent brands. Later on in the podcast, speaking to his co-host Conrad Thompson, he shared his belief that WWE either owns TNA, or they might as well own it.

"Okay Conrad, do you truthfully believe that TNA is a third party to WWE? That there's no 'first right of refusal' there?" Jarrett asked.

"I do believe there's a first right of refusal," Thompson replied.

"Then they own the company, and they are moving the chess pieces," Jarrett said. "You can kind of see Vince's mentality, and I think Hunter [has] it even more than that: 'Hey, I want to set up NXT all around the world.' They want to own everything, and that's their strategy."

