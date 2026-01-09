Jacy Jayne Responds To Breaking WWE Rookie's Tooth: 'Welcome To The Biz Kid'

While wrestlers go to great lengths to condition their bodies, tidy up their appearance, and maintain their brand, wrestling itself is anything but pretty. WWE Women's EVOLVE Champion Kendal Grey learned that the hard way when a sharp knee strike to the face from reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Jacy Jayne sent the young upstart to the dentist. Other champions might have sent flowers to Grey's resting bed, but Jayne, instead, took to social media to welcome Grey to the lifestyle.

"Welcome to the biz kid," Jayne wrote simply.

Midday Thursday, Jayne reposted and responded to Grey's tooth-related call-out post. In Grey's original post, the WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion posted a clip of the fateful knee to the jaw that sent her to the nearest dentist's office, and tagged Jayne's social media account in her caption. While the extent of Grey's tooth injury is unclear, the "NXT" upstart nevertheless promised to return the favor to Jayne in the future, prompting Jayne's snarky response. As of writing, Jayne's remark has surpassed nearly 8,000 views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Welcome to the biz kid https://t.co/0Lk6AJk0ZF — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) January 8, 2026

Fans were vocal with support under Jayne's post, with a leading comment calling Jayne "one of the best knee strikers in the game." Others praised Jayne for her dominant "NXT" run, while several netizens called Jayne "mother," a term of endearment in queer and Gen Z online spaces. Grey has yet to respond to Jayne's comments.

The strike that sent Grey to the dentist's chair office comes from her "NXT" Women's Championship match at Tuesday's New Years Evil event, where she unsuccessfully challenged for Jayne's title in an contest full of vicious strikes, top-rope moves, and Fatal Influence interference. If rumors are true, however, Grey may not have long to score payback on Jayne, as rumors of a main roster call-up for the Fatal Influence leader run rampant.