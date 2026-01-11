WWE's Cody Rhodes And Finn Balor Smoke Very Different Things During Their Workouts

Every WWE Superstar has their own unique workouts and rituals to get them up to the standard they set for themselves, but in the case of current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, they share one common technique: smoking. Balor was a recent guest on Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, where the "American Nightmare" detailed what he enjoys outside of wrestling. He said that because of his children, their interests have effectively become his interests as well, such as Princesses and the "Harry Potter" movies, but one thing that he has for himself is smoking a good old fashioned cigar.

"Cigars is the thing I'm in to," Rhodes said. "You want to hear some old-timer s***? The guy who does my diet or training or whatever asked for 50 minutes of cardio. He said 'You can just walk at an incline for 50 [minutes], walk at an incline.' Okay, I walk in my neighborhood, it's roughly 45 to 50 minutes I do it. I now have just started smoking a cigar while doing it, which I think is counterproductive to the cardio." As for Balor, he also smokes during his training, with the only difference being that what he smokes is a little more green than a cigar. "I smoke weed while training," Balor said.

In the past, Balor would have actually been hit with a suspension by WWE for smoking marijuana as it used to violate the company's wellness policy. However, WWE has softened its stance on the substance in recent years, to the point where when Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, he made a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 37 where he handed The Great Khali and fellow smoker Matt Riddle some of his very own RVD rolling papers.

