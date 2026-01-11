WWE's Finn Balor Explains The Context Behind 'Demonito' Puppet In AAA

As a parallel to Mr. Iguana's popular puppet named La Yesca, WWE star Finn Balor surprised fans with one of his own, fittingly named Demonito, at AAA TripleMania XXXIII. While later appearing on "What Do You Wanna Talk About," Balor pulled back the curtain on the process of creating it.

"I got told I was working against Iguana in AAA. It's the first time I'd worked against someone who I wasn't familiar with in a long time," Balor said. "When you're on the indies or you're in Japan, you research your opponents and you come up with some ideas beforehand. But WWE is pretty much like you see everyone all the time. You know all their stuff, so this is the first time that I hadn't known someone that I was stepping in the ring with. So I said, oh, I better do a little research like I used to. I went on YouTube and it was 4:20 in the afternoon. I typed in 'Mr. Iguana,' and the first match that came up was Mr. Iguana against Santino [Marella]. Cobra versus iguana. Oh my gosh. I said, 'Damn, I need something like that.'"

Playing off of his demon-esque alter ego, Balor put together a puppet mimicking his black and red face paint as well as the monster-like teeth. For added effect, long black, red, and white strands of yarn were also sewn to the puppet's head.

In its debut, Demonito "ate" La Yesca, then laughed in celebration as Balor spiked Mr. Iguana with a DDT. Unfortunately for Balor and his puppet, their momentum didn't last long as Nino Hamburguesa distracted them with a hamburger, allowing Mr. Iguana to return to the ring with a dropkick. Still, Balor went on to win the mixed tag match alongside his Judgment Day stablemates JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez.

