WWE Shop Begins Selling La Yesca Puppets As Worn By Popular AAA Star Mr. Iguana

Since Mr. Iguana became one of the most beloved AAA stars among WWE's audience throughout the summer, fans have been enamored with his hand puppet "La Yesca," who the Mexican wrestler competes with at all times in the ring. After his first appearance with the promotion at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide last June, Mr. Iguana has been featured on "WWE Raw" as well as "WWE SmackDown," and now it seems like his most popular piece of merchandise has been made available for purchase.

On Wednesday, WWE officially announced that fans could buy "La Yesca" on WWE Shop for $59.99, with Mr. Iguana's logo also featured on the bottom of the puppet.

WWE Shop has Mr. Iguana's La Yesca puppets for sale. pic.twitter.com/Luv7rbuUoe — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 10, 2025

Mr. Iguana's most recent appearance on WWE television was during an episode of "Raw" when he and Dragon Lee failed to defeat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in tag team action. However, this upcoming Friday at the second edition of Worlds Collide this year, Mr. Iguana will team with Lola Vice in an attempt to get revenge on The Judgment Day, when they enter battle with Balor and Roxanne Perez in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This Friday will also mark Mr. Iguana's third attempt to score a win over The Judgment Day, as he and Vice lost to the long-standing faction at AAA TripleMania XXXIII alongside Nino Hamburguesa. Additionally, The Judgment Day will be looking to acquire some gold at the event as Dominik Mysterio is set to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in the main event of the show.