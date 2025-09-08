Dave Meltzer Predicts Winner Of Dominik Mysterio Vs. Vikingo At AAA Worlds Collide

Before this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown," there had been more talk about the new creative team WWE had put together for AAA than there had been matches for the upcoming Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas. The full card was announced soon after though, save for the headlining match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship, which had been set in stone for the last several weeks.

Many remain surprised that Mysterio isn't already the champion, having been expected to win it from Vikingo at TripleMania in August, only for Vikingo to shockingly retain. It's a decision that most do not expect to happen again, including Dave Meltzer. On Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer seconded co-host Bryan Alvarez's prediction that Mysterio would become the new AAA Mega Champion at Worlds Collide.

"I think [it] should be a title change too, yeah," Meltzer said.

A few minutes later, the discussion then turned to how fans would be able to watch Worlds Collide, as a platform had yet to be announced. Meltzer is of the belief the show will be available on the same place the first Worlds Collide and TripleMania aired, but noted that would create a conflict, given "SmackDown" will be taking place the same night.

"As of the last I heard, it was not announced for YouTube," Meltzer said. "It probably will end up on YouTube, I'm guessing. But it's starting right when 'SmackDown' ends, except on the West Coast, where they're actually going to be going head to head, cause the west coast first and 'SmackDown's delayed three hours. So it's 10 o'clock eastern time, 7 o'clock local time live."

