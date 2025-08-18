WWE Announces Title Rematch For AAA Mega Championship For Worlds Collide 2

With another Worlds Collide show scheduled to take place in September, WWE has already begun announcing matches for the event. In a video posted to WWE's X account, Dominik Mysterio challenged El Hijo del Vikingo to a singles match for the AAA Mega Championship after Mysterio failed to capture the title in a four-way at TripleManía XXXIII this past weekend.

Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, also appears in the video, taunting his son over his TripleManía loss after they ran into one another in a hallway. After teaming together during Dominik's early days as a WWE competitor, the young performer eventually turned on Rey, joining The Judgment Day. They went on to have a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in 2023 and a rematch more than a year later, with Rey winning both bouts.

Saturday's TripleManía XXXIII saw Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against Dom as well as Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. During the match, AJ Styles made an appearance to prevent Dominik from cheating to win, continuing the feud between the two. In addition to his Worlds Collide match against Vikingo, it seems Dominik has to contend with Styles as well as his own father.

Dominik currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship after winning a Fatal Four-Way at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. So far, he's successfully defended the title against Styles, AAA's Octagon Jr., and former AAA star Penta. Meanwhile, Vikingo won his title in May by defeating Alberto El Patron (AKA ex-WWE star Alberto Del Rio).

Worlds Collide is set for Friday, September 12, immediately after "WWE SmackDown" ends at 10 p.m. ET. An announcement regarding how fans will be able to watch the event has yet to take place, but the first edition of Worlds Collide streamed for free on YouTube.