WWE Star Elton Prince Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery

Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson has been left to his own devices preaching about "toxic masculinity" on "WWE SmackDown" as his tag team partner, Elton Prince, has been nowhere to be seen on the blue brand. It was reported in June that Prince had suffered an injury, and now, the star has confirmed further details on his own Instagram and revealed he underwent major neck surgery.

In his post, Prince said he took a bad landing in the ring back in May. He described hitting the top of his head on the mat and feeling "burning hot electricity" explode through his neck and arms, and said he lost control of his hands.

"It was pretty terrifying and what followed has been 7 months of tests, questions and well pain," Prince wrote. "But thanks to the efforts of the WWE medical staff and Dr Kanter, Gina and the Hoag team we found the problem and yesterday I successfully underwent a 2 level neck fusion. Not exactly where I hoped to be at 28 but we are owed nothing in this life and I am just grateful to be on the road to recovery."

Prince thanked everyone who had sent him well wishes. He said his focus right now is getting healthy and "reclaiming basics" like being able to be a good father to his daughter. He thanked his wife, "WWE NXT" backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid, for her support. Prince also said he was excited to watch and support Wilson. Pretty Deadly's last match together, a lost against Axiom and Nathan Frazer, took place on the May 2 edition of "SmackDown."