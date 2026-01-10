Carmelo Hayes Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura In WWE SmackDown Men's US Title Open Challenge

New United States Champion Carmelo Hayes has taken the blue brand by storm, but his championship defense against Shinsuke Nakamura proved that his recent success is no flash in the pan. Nakamura stepped to challenge Hayes for his title on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," and while the former United States Champion pushed Hayes to the limit, Hayes showed Berlin, and the world, why he is "Him."

Hayes showed up to Friday's fight with all of his signature high-flying offense, but the veteran Nakamura had the champion's number after kicking out Hayes' leg during the fight. What started as an even fight between scrappy champion and seasoned challenger turned into an targeted beatdown from Nakamura, as he mercilessly targeted Hayes' knee with stomps and Dragon Screws. Nakamura attempted to capitalize with a Single-Legged Boston Crab, but Hayes refused to turn onto his stomach. Despite the pain in his knee, Hayes fought against Nakamura's signature strongstyle with hard-hitting forearm strikes and incredible DDTs.

Both champion and challenger went counter-for-counter as match dominance swung between the two men. Hayes and Nakamura were both worn as Nakamura digged deep for his lethal Kinshasha, only to be stopped mid-stride by Hayes' First 48. Hayes ascended to the top rope on practically one leg, and Berlin came to life as the champion dove through the air to deliver Nothing but Net for the victory.

With this defense, Hayes is set to continue his United States Championship reign, which sits at 22 days and counting. Nakamura is Hayes' second challenger so far, with "The King of Strongstyle" joining Johnny Gargano in the growing crowd of people who have been stepped on by the champion. Per "SmackDown's" commentary table, it seems as if Hayes will continue the Open Challenge tradition set by former champions Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn.