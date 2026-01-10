Drew McIntyre Shares First Photos As New Undisputed WWE Champion Following SmackDown

Cody Rhodes' second Undisputed WWE Championship reign hasn't even gone cold yet, and already, new titleholder Drew McIntyre is boasting online. Just hours after his controversial win over Rhodes in their Three Stages of Hell match, McIntyre took to his various social media platforms to gloat about his newest achievement.

McIntyre's posts, which, in true heel fashion, went live on his X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram pages before Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" aired in the United States, paint two different post-win reactions from the new champion. On X, McIntyre posted a serious, black-and-white portrait of himself, with his new Undisputed WWE Championship on his shoulder. In his caption, he claims that he is "no longer bored at work:" a direct reference to his WrestleMania 41 post, which was infamously made mid-match against Sin City Street Fight opponent Damian Priest.

No longer bored at work pic.twitter.com/GMt3pqzgNg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 10, 2026

McIntyre took a more humorous approach to announcing his title win over on Instagram. His celebratory Instagram post showed the new world champion in his hotel bed, nestled up affectionately against his new world title. His Instagram post was made without a caption, but the sleeping "Scottish Psychopath's" content smile tells the story: he is quite unbothered with his controversial finish, and quite proud of his newest achievement.

As of writing, McIntyre's posts have garnered over 300,000 likes and over 11,000 comments across both social media platforms. Most fans celebrated underneath McIntyre's posts, with many supporters claiming that they had prayed for a McIntyre world title reign to finally come to fruition.

This type of social media activity is common McIntyre behavior. "The Scottish Warrior's" chronically online habits have become a core part of his heel character in recent months. The Scot frequently posts his less-than-serious heel antics exclusively on social media, and with hundreds of thousands of views on each post, nobody can deny their effectiveness.