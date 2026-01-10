Backstage Report On Status Of Santos Escobar After Signing New WWE Deal

This past October was a career whirlwind for Santos Escobar, as news broke rapidly that the Legado Del Fantasma leader was on his way out of WWE, moving towards free agency. Then, what seemed like moments later, he had re-signed. Now that the luchador remains with WWE, it appears his absence is being noticed by many.

It's been three months since the confusion has simmered down, yet Escobar is nowhere to be seen. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those internally are describing the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion's absence as something that "fell through the cracks," with reassurance that things will be "back on track" on using the star. There have been no indications of an injury or disciplinary issues. How he'll be used remains unclear as of this report. However, those creatively are trying to fix the problem. Until then, Escobar is just biding his time, as his most recent post back in November on Instagram indicates: "'All good things to those who wait'" - Hannibal Lecter."

The generational luchador was last seen in televised action in a six-man tag team match that saw himself, Angel, and Berto defeat El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown on the June 7th edition of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in Los Angeles. He was part of the "WWE SmackDown" brand before reports came out about his contract status. He has been part of WWE since 2019.