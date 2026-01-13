Matt Hardy On Live Broadcasting: 'It's Not Mandatory'

TNA Wrestling will embark on an exciting new journey this week as "TNA Impact" will air live on AMC for the very first time. The flagship show of Total Nonstop Action will premiere on its new channel on January 15 as part of the new TV deal that was struck up in late 2025, bringing an end to the era where the company would bulk-tape its weekly product. Current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is very excited about the new era of TNA, but during a recent episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, he explained that the show being live isn't a mandatory requirement for success.

"I think live is very nice. When you can have a live show on a more regular basis, that's a good thing. But I don't think it's mandatory...We're going to be live January 15, we're going to be live January 22 in Albuquerque. The 15th is in Dallas, 22nd is in Albuquerque, so if you live in those areas and you want to see some TNA Wrestling, this is going to be your chance to do it." TNA will also host its Genesis pay-per-view live from Dallas, Texas on January 17, but there will be an "Impact" taping the day after the show in Albuquerque, meaning that the company will move to a schedule where some shows will air live, while others will still be taped.

Hardy will be in action on the January 15 episode of "Impact" as he and his brother Jeff Hardy will team up with Elijah to take on Order 4, while former WWE and TNA World Champion AJ Styles will also make a special appearance. There will also be three title matches as The IInspiration will defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against The Elegance Brand. Leon Slater will put his TNA X-Division Championship on the line against Myron Reed, and for the TNA World Championship, Frankie Kazarian will defend his crown against the former champion, Mike Santana.

