The Brief WCW Stint That AEW's Christopher Daniels Wishes He Could Forget

Christopher Daniels has the unique distinction of being a man who has wrestled for virtually every major professional wrestling company of the modern era. If you can think of a wrestling company, "The Fallen Angel" has most likely wrestled for them. From CMLL and AAA in Mexico, to the three major Japanese promotions of NJPW, AJPW, and NOAH, to virtually every independent company in the United States, all the way up to being a day one guy in Ring of Honor, TNA, and AEW, Daniels has done it all. He also wrestled for all three of the major American companies during the 1990s in WWE, ECW, and WCW, but the latter of those companies is one he doesn't have fond memories of working for.

"I wish I could forget it," Daniels said on Tony Schiavone's "What Happened When?" podcast. "I was on Monday Night Nitro wrestling Mike Modest, and I went for the Moonsault where I would run and hit the top rope from the floor into the ring, and then my foot slipped. The funny thing was it was something that I had practiced five or six different times during the day." Unfortunately for Daniels, he landed on the top of his head and lost all feeling in his arm 90 seconds into the match, which can be seen on camera as his arm is visibly dangling off of his shoulder since he couldn't feel it. However, things would go from bad to worse.

"Then he breaks my leg, and I go backstage and they offer us developmental contracts, but obviously I can't come back right away because I just had my leg broken. Then three months later, the company was sold, so yeah, there you have it." Daniels rounded off by revealing that the contract he was offered was actually the second time he had a WCW contract, with the first being given to him by Kevin Sullivan. With that said, Daniels never got going in WCW as Sullivan would be fired, and his first night in the company in an official capacity was the "Reset" episode of "WCW Nitro" where Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff stripped everyone of their titles. Since they didn't know who he was, Daniels wasn't given a chance, but he went on to have a prolific career after WCW folded.

