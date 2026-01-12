WWE Star Chelsea Green Says She 'Begged' The Undertaker To Book Her In AAA

WWE's Chelsea Green has spoken with pride about winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles with Ethan Page and recalled begging The Undertaker to book her in AAA.

Green revealed the lengths she went to get herself booked on AAA, stating how she went through multiple people to get Undertaker's number and begged him to give her a chance to be on the Mexican promotion.

"So when I first got the call to go to AAA, it's because I begged Undertaker," she said on "Notsam Wrestling." "Then I messaged Undertaker and JB and I was like, 'Please, I want to go to Mexico. I want to wrestle. I want to do whatever I can.' He was like, 'All right, say less.' He booked Ethan and together. I didn't think that was going to be the way that I just wanted to go. I didn't care how I went. And I just like couldn't imagine a better story, like going there, winning a championship that I didn't even really think existed. Like, it wasn't in the realm of possibility as I entered WWE. Mixed tag title? Like, that's not a thing. No way. Other than the Mixed Match Challenge, which is just kind of a fun, little, showy moment."

Green, who has been outspoken about her struggles to get to WWE and making the best of her opportunities, stated that she was insistent about pushing for the AAA titles to be on WWE television, which she feels could have angered a few backstage.

"And then the fact that I wouldn't take no for an answer and I made sure that this title was on WWE TV, and I'm sure it pi**ed people off. I'm sure it did because, you know, like I didn't ask. I just brought it out on TV and once it's on TV, you can't undo that. I know that."

The WWE star said it was a big deal for her to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles and that she wants to continue to raise the profile of the championships.