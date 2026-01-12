Dave Meltzer Says TNA Wanted AJ Styles In World Title Match For Impact's AMC Debut

Last week, it was announced that WWE star AJ Styles will be returning to TNA this upcoming Thursday for the company's debut episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network. So far, it's not been confirmed if Styles will wrestle on the show, but according to Dave Meltzer in a new edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," TNA initially planned for the 48-year-old to compete for its world title this Thursday.

"I know that they wanted Frankie Kazarian and AJ Styles and obviously this is what they got. I don't know, maybe it's possible they can always shoot an angle and do it later."

Although Styles isn't scheduled to wrestle on the first episode of "iMPACT" on AMC, Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez had an alternative idea for "The Phenomenal One's" return to the company, which involves him appearing at TNA Genesis this upcoming Saturday.

"Well, I think that Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana, I presume that has been planned since they took the title off Mike Santana so he could win it back on the AMC debut ... they could do AJ at the pay-per-view. They could do Frankie and AJ at the pay-per-view."

Despite Alvarez suggesting that Styles could be Kazarian's opponent on Saturday, it would come at the cost of Santana failing to win back the TNA World Championship. If Styles were to step inside the squared circle on "iMPACT" or TNA Genesis, it would be the first time since 2013 that he's wrestled for the promotion.

