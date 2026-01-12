Absent WWE Star Reportedly Backstage Ahead Of Today's Raw In Germany

A star who has been absent from WWE programming for over a month is reportedly set to be backstage at "WWE Raw" at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany. According to Fightful Select, former United States Champion LA Knight was planned to travel to Germany this week, and is supposed to be backstage at Monday's show.

The outlet couldn't confirm if Knight is set to appear on "Raw" or not, though noted talent are rarely flown to Europe in the middle of a tour if they are not going to be used. Knight hasn't been seen on the red brand since he suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Vison to close the December 8 edition of the show.

Following the beatdown, many fans were concerned about "The Megastar's" status within the company, as some deemed his beatdown similar to what happened to Ricochet in June 2024, at the hands of Bron Breakker, before he left the company. Others wondered if Knight had been punished for holding up a fan's sign on the ramp that read they wanted Knight, not Jey Uso, for a match. Fightful clarified once again that Knight signed a "lucrative" contract extension over the summer, and his deal goes through several more years.

Knight has been a part of WWE since 2021, and is a fan-favorite. Many fans clamored for him to be the star to retire John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, and others remain hopeful he'll capture a world championship in 2026.