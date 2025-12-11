Backstage Update On LA Knight's WWE Contract Renewal

LA Knight will be in WWE for a long time as per reports, which will allay fears of some of his fans who thought that he was getting buried after what happened to him on this past week's "WWE Raw."

Last week, Knight lost the Last Time Is Now tournament final to Gunther on "WWE SmackDown," was defeated by Logan Paul on "Raw," and later in the night was on the receiving end of a severe beatdown from The Vision to close the show. This led many to question Knight's future in WWE, something "Fightful Select" has since reassured fans about. As per the outlet, the former TNA Wrestling star will be in the promotion for the foreseeable future, as he signed a deal with them only last year and has several years remaining on it. Sources in WWE dismissed suggestions that Knight may be on his way out of the company after what happened on this week's "Raw," with them arguing that it was part of the broader storyline.

The outlet was also told by a WWE insider that Knight was not punished for holding up a fan sign that read they wanted Knight, not Jey Uso. Incidentally, Knight had defeated Uso in the semifinal of the Last Time Is Now tournament.

While many of his fans are apprehensive about his standing in WWE following the events of the past week, pro wrestling veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray remains optimistic about Knight's future after what he witnessed on "Raw." He believes that Knight being brutally beaten by The Vision will only help garner more sympathy from the fans. Knight, who has been a part of WWE since 2021, has seen his popularity rise significantly over the last two years, becoming a fan favorite, and it seems that he's here to stay in WWE.