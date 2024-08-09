Popular WWE Star Reportedly Signed Recent Contract Extension

In recent months, the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Natalya have all inked contract extensions with WWE. According to a new report from Fightful Select, United States Champion LA Knight is now the latest to hop on this trend.

Per Fightful, Knight re-signed with WWE sometime this summer with a "restructured" contract that will keep him in the company for "a number of years." Furthermore, Knight is said to have received a big money upgrade. The exact amount of this financial increase was not disclosed.

In September 2023, reports indicated that Knight and WWE were close to finalizing a deal that would carry him forward in WWE for another five years and position him as one of the top babyfaces on the "WWE SmackDown" brand. Fightful later clarified the situation, noting that although both parties were in deep discussions, they were still far apart on the financial compensation aspect at the time.

Knight's previous deal reportedly expired in early 2025. With this new development, though, he is set to remain with WWE for at least a few more years.

Most recently, Knight defeated "The Maverick" Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam to become the new United States Champion. This victory marked Knight's first singles title on WWE's main roster, having previously held the Million Dollar Championship in "WWE NXT." For Paul, it marked the end of his 273-day reign, which began with a win over Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel premium live event. Looking ahead, Knight is slated to celebrate his SummerSlam title win on tonight's episode of "Smackdown."