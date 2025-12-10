Bully Ray Explains Why He Has High Hopes For LA Knight Despite Series Of WWE Losses

WWE legend Bully Ray has analyzed why he remained optimistic about LA Knight despite his loss and the beatdown he suffered on "WWE Raw."

Knight lost the final of the Last Time is Now tournament to Gunther and later suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Vision. Despite the disappointing night, Ray said on "Busted Open" that he saw many positives for Knight.

"We have hope for LA Knight. How the hell can we have hope for LA Knight after he just tapped to Gunther? It's because everything that was presented last night worked. Pencil to paper, paper to producer, producer to talent. And the majority of the props from last night go to LA Knight, because at the end of the day, he had to totally forget about the tapping to Gunther, the bad night that he had, that he acknowledged — and I love that he acknowledged his bad night — things haven't been going so great for me lately. Good job, babyface. You're just being honest."

Ray was pleased to see Knight goad Reed and Breakker by asking if they didn't have more to give him after they unleashed a beatdown on him, which made him root for Knight more. He assessed how the show started and ended positively for Knight, which gives him hope about his standing in WWE.

"It's because of the way it started, and the way it ended. LA Knight made the save for one of the most beloved talents in the history of the WWE, Rey Mysterio. He picks up the microphone. He cuts a good promo. He says, I want you tonight. How dare you put your hands on a legend like Rey Mysterio? Babyface 101. Rah, rah, rah. Let's fight," Ray asserted. "And then the beat down, the beat down [from The Vision], the beat down, they're carrying him out, the putting him through the table in the back. I felt sympathy for LA Knight."

The WWE legend stated that he felt for Knight's predicament, but more importantly, was eager to see him get his comeuppance against Breakker and company, which is why the whole night was great for Knight.